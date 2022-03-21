Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL,Sport,AWD,Bluetooth,Fog Lights,Alloys,Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL,Sport,AWD,Bluetooth,Fog Lights,Alloys,Certified

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8965549
  • VIN: 5XYZGDAG9BG078134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, AWD, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Bluetooth, Sunroof, AUX & Usb Port, Fog Lights, New Tires all around, Certified, Ton's of Service record on the Car-Fax, Good Running Condition, Must See!!!

Click here to view the Car-Fax history report:

((( Car-Fax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.

2011 Mazda CX-7 GX,C...
 148,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Santa F...
 152,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2013 Volvo S60 T5,Bl...
 145,000 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory