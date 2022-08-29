$6,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-749-9905
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr V6 Auto
Location
ABC Auto Repairs
131 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2H 5C3
519-749-9905
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9152332
- VIN: 5XYZGDAG9BG022484
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 204,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Great 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe being sold certified for $6,995.00 + HST + Licensing.
Price + HST + Licensing
WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD
PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE
ABC Auto Sales
131 Victoria St. N. Kitchener
Monday to Friday 9 am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 4pm Sunday. Closed
Call us Now 519-749-9905
Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.