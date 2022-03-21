Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Sonata

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Sonata

2011 Hyundai Sonata

Limited,Nav,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Certified,Fogs

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Sonata

Limited,Nav,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Certified,Fogs

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8753261
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AC3BH214077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Good Owner, Certified, Exellent Condition, Auto, A/C, Leather, Loaded, Sunroof, Bluetooth, GPS, Backup Camera, Push Starter, Alloys, Fog Lights, 2 Set of Matt's, 2 Set of Keys, Clean Car-Fax, No Accident, Kitchener Car, Ton's of Service record, Perfect Driving Condition, No Rust, Must See!!!

Click here to view Car-Fax:

((( Car-Fax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.

2012 Honda Civic EX,...
 113,000 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Corolla ...
 130,000 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Camry SE...
 98,000 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory