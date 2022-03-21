$12,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770
2011 Hyundai Sonata
Limited,Nav,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Certified,Fogs
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
- Listing ID: 8753261
- VIN: 5NPEC4AC3BH214077
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Good Owner, Certified, Exellent Condition, Auto, A/C, Leather, Loaded, Sunroof, Bluetooth, GPS, Backup Camera, Push Starter, Alloys, Fog Lights, 2 Set of Matt's, 2 Set of Keys, Clean Car-Fax, No Accident, Kitchener Car, Ton's of Service record, Perfect Driving Condition, No Rust, Must See!!!
Click here to view Car-Fax:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
