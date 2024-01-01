$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Tucson
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
Used
145,836KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JT3AC7BU257427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 63765ABZ
- Mileage 145,836 KM
Vehicle Description
Garnet Red 2011 Hyundai Tucson GL AS IS | GL | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | AS IS | GL | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | 4D Sport Utility 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic and Overdrive FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.
Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV (under $35,000)
Reviews:
* Many owners praise Tucsons just-right sizing, cargo accommodations, driving feel and storage space throughout the cabin. Overall value for the dollar and generous standard feature content across all model grades helped attract shoppers to showrooms with a comfortable ride sealing the deal in many cases. Some owners note confident performance from the AWD system in wintertime, and report feeling well backed up when the going gets slippery. Safety features and fuel mileage are also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
