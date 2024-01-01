Menu
2011 Hyundai Tucson

145,836 KM

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Used
145,836KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JT3AC7BU257427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63765ABZ
  • Mileage 145,836 KM

Vehicle Description

Garnet Red 2011 Hyundai Tucson GL AS IS | GL | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | AS IS | GL | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | 4D Sport Utility 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic and Overdrive FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV (under $35,000)

Reviews:
* Many owners praise Tucsons just-right sizing, cargo accommodations, driving feel and storage space throughout the cabin. Overall value for the dollar and generous standard feature content across all model grades helped attract shoppers to showrooms with a comfortable ride sealing the deal in many cases. Some owners note confident performance from the AWD system in wintertime, and report feeling well backed up when the going gets slippery. Safety features and fuel mileage are also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

