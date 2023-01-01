Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Infiniti G37X

214,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2011 Infiniti G37X

2011 Infiniti G37X

Auto,A/C,AWD,Leather,Sunroof,Alloys,Certified,Fogs

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Infiniti G37X

Auto,A/C,AWD,Leather,Sunroof,Alloys,Certified,Fogs

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 10463403
  2. 10463403
  3. 10463403
  4. 10463403
  5. 10463403
  6. 10463403
  7. 10463403
  8. 10463403
  9. 10463403
  10. 10463403
  11. 10463403
  12. 10463403
  13. 10463403
  14. 10463403
  15. 10463403
  16. 10463403
  17. 10463403
  18. 10463403
  19. 10463403
  20. 10463403
  21. 10463403
  22. 10463403
  23. 10463403
  24. 10463403
  25. 10463403
  26. 10463403
  27. 10463403
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
214,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 10463403
  • VIN: JN1CV6AR4BM406702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, AWD, Bluetooth, Back up Camera, Leather, Loaded, Sunroof, Push Starter, Fog Lights, Alloys, Backup Sensor, Certified, New Winter tires, New Battery, Good Running Condition, Must See!!!

Click here please to view the CarFax history report:

((( CarFax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

2018 RAM 1500 SPORT
 64,039 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus NX 200t 2...
 139,000 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Sienna X...
 25 KM
$77,999 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory