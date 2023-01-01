$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-742-4400
2011 Jeep Compass
Sport/North AS TRADED | NORTHE EDITION | AC | POWER GROUP |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10467201
- Stock #: OP4657Z
- VIN: 1J4NT4FB5BD266973
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 118,439 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Heated Seats, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Illuminated Entry, Keyless Entry, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Security Alarm, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel.
AS TRADED | NORTH | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT FWD CVT
Bright White Clearcoat
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Powertrain
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.