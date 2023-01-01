Menu
2011 Jeep Compass

118,439 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2011 Jeep Compass

2011 Jeep Compass

Sport/North AS TRADED | NORTHE EDITION | AC | POWER GROUP |

2011 Jeep Compass

Sport/North AS TRADED | NORTHE EDITION | AC | POWER GROUP |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,439KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10467201
  • Stock #: OP4657Z
  • VIN: 1J4NT4FB5BD266973

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 118,439 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Heated Seats, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Illuminated Entry, Keyless Entry, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Security Alarm, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel.

AS TRADED | NORTH | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT FWD CVT
Bright White Clearcoat

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

