2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Listing ID: 8529986

8529986 Stock #: NK4529A

NK4529A VIN: 1J4RR6GGXBC526621

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black / Light Frost Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4529A

Mileage 367,294 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Permanent locking hubs Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS COOLED SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Trailer Hitch Roof Rails Cargo Area Light Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: T Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars 4-corner leveling suspension Air front spring Air rear spring Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder DVD-Audio Front Ventilated disc brakes Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim Turn signal in mirrors Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Total Number of Speakers: 10 Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Fuel Type: Flexible Memorized Settings including audio Wheel Diameter: 20 Self-leveling headlights Genuine wood/chrome door trim Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Driver adjustable suspension height Premium Sound Package Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Tires: Width: 265 mm Rear Head Room: 996 mm Overall Length: 4,821 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 13.0 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 20.0" Rear Hip Room: 1,427 mm Fuel Capacity: 93 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.9 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 980 mm Suspension Class: Off-Road Wheelbase: 2,916 mm SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio Max cargo capacity: 1,945 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,948 kg Overall Width: 1,938 mm Overall height: 1,763 mm Front Head Room: 1,013 mm Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,473 mm Front Hip Room: 1,448 mm Curb weight: 2,200 kg Manual child safety locks Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Rear reverse sensing system High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.