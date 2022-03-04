$12,005+ tax & licensing
$12,005
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$12,005
+ taxes & licensing
367,294KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8529986
- Stock #: NK4529A
- VIN: 1J4RR6GGXBC526621
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black / Light Frost Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NK4529A
- Mileage 367,294 KM
Vehicle Description
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a prime candidate, says Edmunds. This 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 367,294 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
COOLED SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trailer Hitch
Roof Rails
Cargo Area Light
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
4-corner leveling suspension
Air front spring
Air rear spring
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Navigation
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Turn signal in mirrors
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Fuel Type: Flexible
Memorized Settings including audio
Wheel Diameter: 20
Self-leveling headlights
Genuine wood/chrome door trim
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Driver adjustable suspension height
Premium Sound Package
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Rear Head Room: 996 mm
Overall Length: 4,821 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.0 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Rear Hip Room: 1,427 mm
Fuel Capacity: 93 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.9 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 980 mm
Suspension Class: Off-Road
Wheelbase: 2,916 mm
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Max cargo capacity: 1,945 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,948 kg
Overall Width: 1,938 mm
Overall height: 1,763 mm
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,473 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,448 mm
Curb weight: 2,200 kg
Manual child safety locks
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Rear reverse sensing system
High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
