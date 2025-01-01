Menu
🚗 2011 Jeep Patriot FWD North Edition – Fully Loaded! 4 clynder 2.4L  🚗
📍 Available at RH Auto Sales & Services | Certified + Warranty Included!

✨ Vehicle Highlights:

Year: 2011
Make/Model: Jeep Patriot FWD – North Edition
Kilometres: 218,455 km
Transmission: Automatic
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive
Condition: Certified – Ready to Drive!
Features: Fully loaded with all the comfort & convenience features you need!

✅ Certified
✅ 3-Month Complimentary Warranty (Up to $1000/claim – on the house!)
✅ Financing Available – Fast approvals, flexible terms!

💰 Price: $6,195 + HST

RH Auto Sales Services Breslau 
📞 Call/Text: 226-444-4006
📧 Email: rhautosalesbreslau@gmail.com
📍 Visit Us: 2067 Victoria Street North, Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0
🌐 Check Out Our Website: rhautosales.ca

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,199

+ taxes & licensing

Used
218,542KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4NT2GB1BD284390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,542 KM

Vehicle Description

RH Auto Sales Services Breslau 

📞 Call/Text: 226-444-4006
📧 Email: rhautosalesbreslau@gmail.com
📍 Visit Us: 2067 Victoria Street North, Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0

🌐 Check Out Our Website: rhautosales.ca
🚘 We Have a Variety of Certified Used Cars in Stock!
Come browse our selection — there's something for every budget!

 

🔧 RH Auto Sales & Services – Quality Used Cars You Can Trust.
Come test drive it today!

🚗 2011 Jeep Patriot FWD North Edition – Fully Loaded! 4 clynder 2.4L  🚗
📍 Available at RH Auto Sales & Services | Certified + Warranty Included!

✨ Vehicle Highlights:

  • Year: 2011

  • Make/Model: Jeep Patriot FWD – North Edition

  • Kilometres: 218,455 km

  • Transmission: Automatic

  • Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive

  • Condition: Certified – Ready to Drive!

  • Features: Fully loaded with all the comfort & convenience features you need!

✅ Certified
✅ 3-Month Complimentary Warranty (Up to $1000/claim – on the house!)
✅ Financing Available – Fast approvals, flexible terms!

 

💰 Price: $6,195 + HST

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2011 Jeep Patriot