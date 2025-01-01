$6,199+ tax & licensing
Location
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 218,542 KM
Vehicle Description
RH Auto Sales Services Breslau
📞 Call/Text: 226-444-4006
📧 Email: rhautosalesbreslau@gmail.com
📍 Visit Us: 2067 Victoria Street North, Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0
🌐 Check Out Our Website: rhautosales.ca
🚘 We Have a Variety of Certified Used Cars in Stock!
Come browse our selection — there's something for every budget!
🔧 RH Auto Sales & Services – Quality Used Cars You Can Trust.
Come test drive it today!
🚗 2011 Jeep Patriot FWD North Edition – Fully Loaded! 4 clynder 2.4L 🚗
📍 Available at RH Auto Sales & Services | Certified + Warranty Included!
✨ Vehicle Highlights:
Year: 2011
Make/Model: Jeep Patriot FWD – North Edition
Kilometres: 218,455 km
Transmission: Automatic
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive
Condition: Certified – Ready to Drive!
Features: Fully loaded with all the comfort & convenience features you need!
✅ Certified
✅ 3-Month Complimentary Warranty (Up to $1000/claim – on the house!)
✅ Financing Available – Fast approvals, flexible terms!
💰 Price: $6,195 + HST
Vehicle Features
