$6,005+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,005
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2011 Jeep Patriot
2011 Jeep Patriot
North - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$6,005
+ taxes & licensing
195,297KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8644205
- Stock #: UK1939AA
- VIN: 1J4NF2GB8BD239776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UK1939AA
- Mileage 195,297 KM
Vehicle Description
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
As Car and Driver says, the Patriot's mission - offering buyers a low-cost entry to the Jeep look and lifestyle - is crystal clear. This 2011 Jeep Patriot is for sale today.
Every day is an adventure in the Jeep Patriot. Whether you're travelling over snow-covered city streets or searching for off-road hideaways, you're delivered with strength and style. You'll confidently meet every challenge with value and efficiency since the Patriot is one of the most affordable SUVs in Canada. Those who crave an adventure-filled lifestyle, fueled by comfort, confidence, and economy, will thrive in the world of Jeep Patriot. This SUV has 195,297 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: T
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Interior air filtration
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Chrome shift knob trim
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 51 L
Front Hip Room: 1,328 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,031 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 2,075 kg
Wheelbase: 2,634 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,014 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,295 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,001 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,379 mm
Overall Length: 4,415 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,535 L
Overall Width: 1,758 mm
Overall height: 1,697 mm
Manual child safety locks
SiriusXM
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kitchener Nissan
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2