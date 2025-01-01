Menu
2011 Jeep Wrangler

141,720 KM

Details Features

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

12695220

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Motoring Trendds of Canada

934 Guelph St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5Z6

519-749-5266

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,720KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4HA5H12BL585816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 585816
  • Mileage 141,720 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

934 Guelph St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

