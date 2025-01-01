$15,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
2011 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
Location
Motoring Trendds of Canada
934 Guelph St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5Z6
519-749-5266
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,720KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4HA5H12BL585816
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 585816
- Mileage 141,720 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motoring Trendds of Canada
2022 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX 64,822 KM $39,595 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Preferred 141,027 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Forte LX+ 157,518 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Email Motoring Trendds of Canada
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motoring Trendds of Canada
934 Guelph St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5Z6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-749-XXXX(click to show)
519-749-5266
Alternate Numbers519-240-6439
$15,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Motoring Trendds of Canada
519-749-5266
2011 Jeep Wrangler