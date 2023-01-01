Menu
2011 Kia Sorento

183,184 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

LX

Location

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

183,184KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10225431
  • Stock #: 23398A
  • VIN: 5XYKT3A13BG027747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23398A
  • Mileage 183,184 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

