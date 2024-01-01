$5,899+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Kia Sorento
LX
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Used
138,708KM
VIN 5XYKT3A12BG056821
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,708 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
3-Point Rear Seat Belts
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
seat belt
Dual-note horn
Rear child safety door locks
Impact-sensing door unlock
3-point front seat belts w/height adjustment
Front side-impact airbags
Downhill brake control
Hill assist control
Roll over protection
Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger switch
Electric brake distribution
1st & 2nd row side curtain airbags w/roll over sensor
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
54 amp/hr battery w/battery saver
110 amp alternator
Rear tow hook
Enhanced shock absorbers
Interior
Trip Computer
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Rear Heat Ducts
Locking glove box
Front/rear floor mats
adjustable headrests
Cargo net hooks
Front centre console w/armrest
Rear defroster w/timer
Electric Fuel Door Release
Driver side 2-turn lock system
Air conditioning w/air filter
Tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/cruise & audio control
Front/rear map pockets
Chrome accent door handles
Front map lamp w/sunglass holder
Metal & wood grain interior accents
Media / Nav / Comm
antenna
6 Speakers
Bluetooth hands-free link
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: auxiliary input jack
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 3-months free subscription
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front/rear mud guards
Front fog lamps
Rear fixed intermittent wiper w/washer
Chrome rear garnish
Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Auto Headlights
P235/65R17 tires
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: turn signal indicator
Tinted solar glass windshield w/sunband
Rear tinted privacy windows
2-speed front variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer & de-icer
Lift-type tailgate
Body-colour upper bumper -inc: black lower trim
Black lower side moulding
Black wheel arches
Powertrain
2.4L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
Additional Features
17 ALLOY WHEELS
door ajar
pretensioners
load limiters
USB port
front door courtesy
damper
cargo
Luggage under floor storage box
iPod Cable
Black accent trim -inc: door garnish
Warning chimes -inc: key in ignition
sill side
2 Front Cup Holders
driver height adjuster
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat w/double-folding functions
Lighting -inc: centre room
Cloth sliding/reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat
3 assist grips
1 rear
3 adjustable headrests
3 child seat anchorage holders
Rear centre console w/2 cup holders
3 12V pwr outlets -inc: 2 front
2011 Kia Sorento