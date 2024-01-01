Menu
Account
Sign In
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2011 Kia Soul

110,578 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Kia Soul

2.0L 2u

Watch This Vehicle
12052894

2011 Kia Soul

2.0L 2u

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

Contact Seller

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,578KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJT2A22B7244041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,578 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2011 Kia Soul 2.0L 2u for sale in Kitchener, ON
2011 Kia Soul 2.0L 2u 110,578 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Forte EX CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Kia Forte EX CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED! 38,711 KM $20,499 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Sorento 3.3L LX+ for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Kia Sorento 3.3L LX+ 51,000 KM $25,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2011 Kia Soul