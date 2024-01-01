Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span></span><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Well serviced</span><br><span>- Well optioned</span><br><span>- Rare Hybrid model<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Very rare and desirable Lexus RX450h has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This beautiful spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced since new, dont miss out!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder hybrid engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Only $14,999 PLUS HST & LIC</span><br><span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</a><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/><span></span></a></div><br /><div><br><span>*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2011 Lexus RX 450h

184,273 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Lexus RX 450h

AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! COOLED SEATS!

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Lexus RX 450h

AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! COOLED SEATS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
184,273KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4234
  • Mileage 184,273 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Well serviced
- Well optioned
- Rare Hybrid model


Very rare and desirable Lexus RX450h has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This beautiful spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced since new, don't miss out!


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder hybrid engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Only $14,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! COOLED SEATS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2011 Lexus RX 450h AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! COOLED SEATS! 184,273 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi S5 Sportback Technik Quattro - DRIVER'S ASSIST! B&O AUDIO! MASSAGE SEATS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Audi S5 Sportback Technik Quattro - DRIVER'S ASSIST! B&O AUDIO! MASSAGE SEATS! 140,783 KM $28,499 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive - M PKG 1&2! HUD! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive - M PKG 1&2! HUD! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! 90,961 KM $36,499 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2011 Lexus RX 450h