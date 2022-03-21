$8,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda CX-7
GX,CERTIFIED,SUNROOF,BLUETOOTH,ALLOYS,LEATHER
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,999
- Listing ID: 8965555
- VIN: JM3ER2B55B0360035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key less, Alloys, Leather, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Certified, New Brakes all around, No Accident, No Pets, No Rust, Good Driving Condition, Must See,,,
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
