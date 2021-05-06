Menu
2011 Mazda CX-9

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,795

+ tax & licensing
Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

GS AWD

Location

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

174,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7063349
  • Stock #: PC1044
  • VIN: JM3TB3CA2B0313641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1044
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A NICE 7 PASSENGER LOADED SUV THATS AWD AND CLEAN NO RUST AND SOLD CERTIFIED PLS COME BY FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 519742 3497 FOR AN APPOINTMENT

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

