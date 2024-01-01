$6,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA2
GS /AS IS
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
Used
97,633KM
VIN JM1DE1HY1B0111825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour METROPOLITAN GREY
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,633 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Front stabilizer bar
1.5L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
Front independent MacPherson strut suspension
Pwr front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes
Pwr rack & pinion steering w/engine-rpm-sensing variable pwr assist
Rear torsion beam axle suspension
Interior
Tilt Steering Column
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
12V pwr outlet
Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
Driver foot rest
Internal fuel door release
60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests
Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch up/down feature
Passenger assist grip
Reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: driver manual height adjustment
Centre console w/storage tray
(2) front & (1) rear cupholder
Silver finish -inc: inner door handles, shift-plate bezel, steering wheel
Warning lights -inc: air bags, battery charge, check engine, door ajar, high-beam, low fuel, oil pressure, low washer fluid, parking brake, seat belts
Safety
Child safety rear door locks
Front side-impact air bags
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger sensor
All seating position height-adjustable 3-point seat belts
Second row ISOFIX child seat tether anchors
Crushable brake & accelerator pedal assembly
Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brakeforce distribution, brake override system
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Rear intermittent wiper
Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
