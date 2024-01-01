Menu
<b>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation.<br><br><b</b><br> Buy with Confidence we are part of OMVIC, UCDA, and TADA. We offer excellent finance rates and programs. New to Canada? Let us help you get financing or leasing on a New or Used Vehicle. SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN, We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? Were here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!<br> <br> Clean modern and comfortable with excellent fuel efficiency. This 2011 Mazda Mazda2 GS is fresh on our lot in Kitchener. <br> <br>The 2011 Mazda2 GS makes its way into the small-car category with a big smile and a small engine. It also carries its own unique power-train options, suspension setup and sense of interior and exterior style. If youre looking for a small car with sporty driving dynamics, simple packaging and a budget-friendly sticker price, the Mazda2 is worthy of consideration.This hatchback has 97,633 kms. Its metropolitan grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br/><br>ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details. <br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o

97,633 KM

VIN JM1DE1HY1B0111825

  • Exterior Colour METROPOLITAN GREY
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,633 KM

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation.

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Front stabilizer bar
1.5L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
Front independent MacPherson strut suspension
Pwr front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes
Pwr rack & pinion steering w/engine-rpm-sensing variable pwr assist
Rear torsion beam axle suspension

Interior

Tilt Steering Column
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
12V pwr outlet
Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
Driver foot rest
Internal fuel door release
60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests
Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch up/down feature
Passenger assist grip
Reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: driver manual height adjustment
Centre console w/storage tray
(2) front & (1) rear cupholder
Silver finish -inc: inner door handles, shift-plate bezel, steering wheel
Warning lights -inc: air bags, battery charge, check engine, door ajar, high-beam, low fuel, oil pressure, low washer fluid, parking brake, seat belts

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Front side-impact air bags
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger sensor
All seating position height-adjustable 3-point seat belts
Second row ISOFIX child seat tether anchors
Crushable brake & accelerator pedal assembly
Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brakeforce distribution, brake override system

Exterior

Temporary spare tire
Rear intermittent wiper
Body-coloured front & rear bumpers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

