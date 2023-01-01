$10,999+ tax & licensing
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
GT - LEATHER! NAV! SUNROOF!
Location
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
174,917KM
Used
- Stock #: 3536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,917 KM
Vehicle Description
- New brakes all around
- Rare Technology package
- Well serviced
Here comes another Mazda 3 GT with all the right features! This sporty sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Well maintained by its mature owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, upgraded alloys, sunroof, digital climate control, cruise control, BOSE audio system, fog lights, A/C, AM/FM/CD/AUX/, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
ONLY $10,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Side Turning Signals
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
