Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

174,917 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GT - LEATHER! NAV! SUNROOF!

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GT - LEATHER! NAV! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 10103058
  2. 10103058
  3. 10103058
  4. 10103058
  5. 10103058
  6. 10103058
  7. 10103058
  8. 10103058
  9. 10103058
  10. 10103058
  11. 10103058
  12. 10103058
  13. 10103058
  14. 10103058
  15. 10103058
  16. 10103058
  17. 10103058
  18. 10103058
  19. 10103058
  20. 10103058
  21. 10103058
  22. 10103058
  23. 10103058
  24. 10103058
  25. 10103058
  26. 10103058
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
174,917KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10103058
  • Stock #: 3536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3536
  • Mileage 174,917 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- New brakes all around
- Rare Technology package
- Well serviced


Here comes another Mazda 3 GT with all the right features! This sporty sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Well maintained by its mature owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Loaded with the powerful 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, upgraded alloys, sunroof, digital climate control, cruise control, BOSE audio system, fog lights, A/C, AM/FM/CD/AUX/, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
ONLY $10,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2017 Honda Civic Tou...
 54,467 KM
$27,499 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V LX -...
 46,351 KM
$30,999 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 174,917 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory