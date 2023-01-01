$6,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-749-8888
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GX
Location
Tribrook Auto Sales
1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4
519-749-8888
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10492452
- Stock #: T1018
- VIN: JM1BL1UF2B1424636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 193,785 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Mazda 3 Auto 4 Door Nice looking used vehicle, Most useful option incl A/C, Power Windows & Mirrors, Economical transport and affordable, These are one of Mazda most popular vehicles come in and test drive before its Sold ! We priced this very reasonable at only $6995.00 cert + Tax & Licence. Text or call TONY for more info or to inquire about our easy finance options, TRIBROOK AUTO SALES the Low Priced leader in used vehicles.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.