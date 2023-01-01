Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

193,785 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Tribrook Auto Sales

519-749-8888

4dr Sdn Auto GX

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

193,785KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10492452
  • Stock #: T1018
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF2B1424636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,785 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Mazda 3 Auto 4 Door Nice looking used vehicle, Most useful option incl A/C, Power Windows & Mirrors, Economical transport and affordable, These are one of Mazda most popular vehicles come in and test drive before its Sold ! We priced this very reasonable at only $6995.00 cert + Tax & Licence. Text or call TONY for more info or to inquire about our easy finance options, TRIBROOK AUTO SALES the Low Priced leader in used vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

