Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Jerry Zister's Auto Pro

236 Mill St, Kitchener, ON N2M 3R5

519-578-0360

Contact Seller

$7,695

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4621488
  • VIN: JM1BL1L54B1411248
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

New Brakes!!This beautifully detailed 2011 Mazda 3 is nicely equipped with all of the options below, This vehicle has been professionally inspected from bumper to bumper, is fully certified and ready to drive. All maintenance is up to date on this accident free vehicle which includes two sets of keys and a full tank of fuel. Jerry Zister has been a trusted name for vehicle sales and service in Waterloo Region for the past 53 years

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jerry Zister's Auto Pro

2011 Hyundai Tucson GL
 129,000 KM
$9,795 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 132,000 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2009 Honda CR-V LX
 151,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
Jerry Zister's Auto Pro

Jerry Zister's Auto Pro

236 Mill St, Kitchener, ON N2M 3R5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-578-XXXX

(click to show)

519-578-0360

Send A Message