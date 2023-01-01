Menu
2011 Mazda Tribute

217,850 KM

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

GT V6 AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

217,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10426773
  • Stock #: 169220BXZ
  • VIN: 4F2CY9GG5BKM02469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 169220BXZ
  • Mileage 217,850 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, 16" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3.51 Axle Ratio, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trimmed Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Package AA00, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 6-CD Changer Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.

GT 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive
Ingot Silver


Reviews:
* Good performance from the factory stereo system, very pleasing performance with the 240 hp V6 engine, good ride quality and year-round traction on AWD models are highly rated by owners. Handling, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca



AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!



This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions expected.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

