$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Mazda Tribute
AWD I4 AUTO GX
2011 Mazda Tribute
AWD I4 AUTO GX
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
178,511KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4F2CY9C7XBKM07401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,511 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
comes with safety
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Map Lights
Rear Window Defroster
Driver footrest
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer
Pwr accessory delay
Custom fitted floor mats
Coat hook
Rear floor heat ducts
Front/rear door storage pockets
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down feature
Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Exterior
Roof Rails
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Halogen Headlights
Body-colour door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
2-speed rear wiper w/washer
Security
Anti-Theft
Safety
ABS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
seat belt
Childproof rear door locks
Driver/front passenger side airbags
parking brake
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Rollover stability control
Front safety belt height adjusters & pretensioners
Front/rear side-impact curtain airbags
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary input jack
Fixed antenna
AM/FM audio system w/CD player-inc: (4) speakers
Powertrain
check engine
Convenience
Centre console w/dual cup holders
2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers
Suspension
coil springs
Seating
Front cloth bucket seats
60/40 split folding rear seat w/removable seat cushions
Trim
Front grille w/chrome garnish
Additional Features
16 ALLOY WHEELS
coolant temp
Oil pressure
door ajar
fuel
storage
rear gate glass
high beams
brake fluid
battery charge
turn signal
trailing arms
Floor console tray
Front pwr outlet
Sunvisors w/driver & passenger covered vanity mirrors
Illuminated entry w/off delay
Height adjustable head restraints
Integrated child safety-seat anchor
(3) ceiling mounted child seat tether anchors
Side impact bolsters
P235/70TR16 all-season tires
Moulded-in-colour manual folding pwr heated mirrors
Liftgate moulding-inc: chrome garnish
Auto door lock/unlock
Exterior temp information display
Passenger side assist handles
Driver/front passenger front airbags w/occupancy sensor
Active torque split 4-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/dual lateral links
hill mode
shock absorbers
auto volume control
Solar tint glass-inc: rear door
quarter panel
Warning light cluster-inc: airbags
Illumination-inc: cargo light
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Beta Auto Sales
2015 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4DR LS 235,536 KM $6,000 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4DR 1LT 220,398 KM $5,700 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Versa 4dr Sdn CVT 1.6 SV 111,889 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Email Beta Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Call Dealer
519-722-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Beta Auto Sales
519-722-2382
2011 Mazda Tribute