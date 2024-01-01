2011 Mazda Tribute

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener<span> </span><a href=mailto:betaautosales@gmail.com>betaautosales@gmail.com</a><span> </span>Visit our website...<span> </span><a href=http://www.betaautosales.com/>www.betaautosales.com</a></div><div><br></div><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1699294546043_8172879009364946 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <div class=gs style=margin: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 20px; width: 1717.83px; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); font-family: "Google Sans", Roboto, RobotoDraft, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><div class=><div id=:ra class=ii gt jslog=20277; u014N:xr6bB; 1:WyIjdGhyZWFkLWY6MTc4MTgzMjc3OTQ4NTM1MzIwOSIsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsW11d; 4:WyIjbXNnLWY6MTc4MTgzMjc3OTQ4NTM1MzIwOSIsbnVsbCxbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxbXSxbXSxbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLFtdXQ.. style=direction: ltr; margin: 8px 0px 0px; padding: 0px; position: relative; font-size: 0.875rem;><div id=:z9 class=a3s aiL style=font: small / 1.5 Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; overflow: hidden;><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1701215477788_5648905780862676 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><div class=yj6qo><br></div><div class=adL><br></div></div></div><div class=hi style=padding: 0px; width: auto; background: rgb(242, 242, 242); margin: 0px; border-bottom-left-radius: 1px; border-bottom-right-radius: 1px;><br></div><div class=WhmR8e data-hash=0 style=clear: both;><br></div></div></div><br class=Apple-interchange-newline>

2011 Mazda Tribute

99,396 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mazda Tribute

GX

Watch This Vehicle
12018958

2011 Mazda Tribute

GX

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Contact Seller

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,396KM
VIN 4F2CY9C77BKM01037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,396 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Map Lights
Auxiliary input jack
Driver footrest
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer
Pwr accessory delay
Custom fitted floor mats
Coat hook
Rear floor heat ducts
Front cloth bucket seats
Front/rear door storage pockets
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down feature
Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system

Exterior

Roof Rails
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Window Defroster
Halogen Headlights
Body-colour door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
2-speed rear wiper w/washer

Security

Anti-Theft

Safety

ABS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
seat belt
Childproof rear door locks
Driver/front passenger side airbags
parking brake
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Rollover stability control
Front safety belt height adjusters & pretensioners
Front/rear side-impact curtain airbags

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine

Powertrain

check engine

Convenience

Centre console w/dual cup holders
2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Suspension

coil springs

Trim

Front grille w/chrome garnish

Seating

60/40 split folding rear seat w/removable seat cushions

Additional Features

16 ALLOY WHEELS
coolant temp
Oil pressure
door ajar
fuel
storage
rear gate glass
high beams
brake fluid
battery charge
turn signal
trailing arms
Floor console tray
Front pwr outlet
Sunvisors w/driver & passenger covered vanity mirrors
Illuminated entry w/off delay
Height adjustable head restraints
Integrated child safety-seat anchor
Side impact bolsters
P235/70TR16 all-season tires
Moulded-in-colour manual folding pwr heated mirrors
Liftgate moulding-inc: chrome garnish
Auto door lock/unlock
Exterior temp information display
Passenger side assist handles
Driver/front passenger front airbags w/occupancy sensor
Active torque split 4-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/dual lateral links
hill mode
shock absorbers
auto volume control
Solar tint glass-inc: rear door
quarter panel
Warning light cluster-inc: airbags
Illumination-inc: cargo light
3 ceiling mounted child seat tether anchors
AM/FM audio system w/CD player-inc: 4 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

Used 2012 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Man LX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Man LX 140,442 KM $6,499 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Kia Rio 5dr HB Auto Rio5 EX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2008 Kia Rio 5dr HB Auto Rio5 EX 149,136 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Suburban 4WD 4dr 1500 Commercial for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 Chevrolet Suburban 4WD 4dr 1500 Commercial 379,892 KM $4,299 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda Tribute