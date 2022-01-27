Menu
2011 Mazda Tribute

117,166 KM

Details Description Features

$4,800

+ tax & licensing
$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

2011 Mazda Tribute

2011 Mazda Tribute

GX I4 AS TRADED | GX | AUTO | AC | 2 SETS OF TIRES |

2011 Mazda Tribute

GX I4 AS TRADED | GX | AUTO | AC | 2 SETS OF TIRES |

Location

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

117,166KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8153557
  Stock #: 61656AZ
  VIN: 4F2CY0C76BKM02823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 61656AZ
  • Mileage 117,166 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, CD player, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel.

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

AS TRADED | GX | AUTO | AC | 2 SETS OF TIRES | FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V
Silver
Reviews:
* Good performance from the factory stereo system, very pleasing performance with the 240 hp V6 engine, good ride quality and year-round traction on AWD models are highly rated by owners. Handling, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca


AS-TRADED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for any and all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed in order to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically in any way and thus do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it road-worthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money! This vehicle is being sold "AS-IS", unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition



The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit



This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors and Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

