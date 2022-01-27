$4,800+ tax & licensing
$4,800
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Hyundai
519-742-4400
2011 Mazda Tribute
GX I4 AS TRADED | GX | AUTO | AC | 2 SETS OF TIRES |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
$4,800
+ taxes & licensing
117,166KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8153557
- Stock #: 61656AZ
- VIN: 4F2CY0C76BKM02823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 61656AZ
- Mileage 117,166 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
AS TRADED | GX | AUTO | AC | 2 SETS OF TIRES | FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V
Silver
Reviews:
* Good performance from the factory stereo system, very pleasing performance with the 240 hp V6 engine, good ride quality and year-round traction on AWD models are highly rated by owners. Handling, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca
AS-TRADED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for any and all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed in order to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically in any way and thus do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it road-worthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money! This vehicle is being sold "AS-IS", unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition
The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit
This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors and Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
