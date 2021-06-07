2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

$5,000 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 0 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7237952

7237952 Stock #: P61210AXZ

P61210AXZ VIN: WDDFH3EB5BJ700775

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 106,012 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.