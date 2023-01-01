Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

171,947 KM

Details Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

RalliArt

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

RalliArt

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
171,947KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10503981
  • VIN: JA32V6FV9BU610327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,947 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 140,188 KM
$11,499 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 129,357 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Rondo EX
 135,988 KM
$11,499 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory