$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
Beta Auto Sales
519-722-2382
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer
RalliArt
Location
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
171,947KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10503981
- VIN: JA32V6FV9BU610327
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,947 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
