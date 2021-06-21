2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

$5,305 + taxes & licensing 1 7 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7455983

Stock #: DK4192A

DK4192A VIN: JA32U2FU4BU608455

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tarmac Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # DK4192A

Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Comfort Air Conditioning Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Interior Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Audio system memory card slot Driver knee airbags Electric power steering Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 16.0" Rear Head Room: 935 mm Max cargo capacity: 348 L Tires: Width: 205 mm Front Head Room: 1,005 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.9 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 8.4 L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,635 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm Front Hip Room: 1,355 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Overall height: 1,480 mm Overall Width: 1,760 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,380 mm Fuel Capacity: 59 L Curb weight: 1,315 kg Overall Length: 4,570 mm Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm Rear Leg Room: 915 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,375 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,800 kg Manual child safety locks Halogen aero-composite headlights

