Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

Contact Seller
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES ES

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES ES

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

  1. 7611481
  2. 7611481
  3. 7611481
  4. 7611481
  5. 7611481
  6. 7611481
  7. 7611481
  8. 7611481
  9. 7611481
  10. 7611481
  11. 7611481
  12. 7611481
  13. 7611481
  14. 7611481
  15. 7611481
  16. 7611481
  17. 7611481
  18. 7611481
  19. 7611481
Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

188,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7611481
  • Stock #: PC1103
  • VIN: JA32U2FU4BU608455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1103
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS CAR LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT RELIABLE AND SPORTY SOLD CERTIFIED COME CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 5195706463

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Temporary spare tire
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paycan Motors Ltd

2007 Toyota COROLLA ...
 149,000 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 114,000 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda 3I Mazda3I
 230,000 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-3497

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory