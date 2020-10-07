Menu
2011 Mitsubishi RVR

148,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

148,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6144957
  Stock #: 982
  VIN: JA4AJ3AUXBZ604748

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 982
  Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS RVR IS 4WHEEL DRIVE AND CLEAN NO RUST AND SOLD CERTIFIED A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers. We strive to make buying or leasing your next vehicle a pleasant and rewarding experience. Just ask anyone that has done business with us.WE ALSO BUY CARS

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Driver Knee Airbag
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Rear Privacy Glass
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Engine Immobilizer
Pwr windows
Pwr steering
Front/rear floor mats
Auto-off halogen headlamps
Anti-theft alarm system
Roof mounted antenna
Cargo Cover
Multi-information Display
16" Alloy Wheels
Hill start assist
Illuminated glove box
Front/rear intermittent wipers
All-Wheel Drive
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Active stability control
Side marker lamps
Front seat mounted side airbags
Driver side seatback pocket
Anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Body-colour pwr exterior mirrors
Body colour exterior door handles
60/40 rear split-fold reclining seats
Accessory 12V pwr outlet
Leather wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio/cruise controls
Analogue speedometer/tachometer
Door trim pockets w/integrated bottle holders
Reinforced impact safety evolution (RISE) body construction
Advanced dual-stage front airbags
Child LATCH system
2.0L 16-valve I4 MIVEC DOHC engine
Sportronic continuously variable transmission

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

