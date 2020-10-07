2011 Mitsubishi RVR

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Safety Driver Knee Airbag Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Front/rear side curtain airbags Windows Rear Privacy Glass Trim Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Power Options Pwr windows Pwr steering Convenience Front/rear floor mats Auto-off halogen headlamps Security Anti-theft alarm system Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted antenna

Additional Features Cargo Cover Multi-information Display 16" Alloy Wheels Hill start assist Illuminated glove box Front/rear intermittent wipers All-Wheel Drive Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Active stability control Side marker lamps Front seat mounted side airbags Driver side seatback pocket Anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Body-colour pwr exterior mirrors Body colour exterior door handles 60/40 rear split-fold reclining seats Accessory 12V pwr outlet Leather wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio/cruise controls Analogue speedometer/tachometer Door trim pockets w/integrated bottle holders Reinforced impact safety evolution (RISE) body construction Advanced dual-stage front airbags Child LATCH system 2.0L 16-valve I4 MIVEC DOHC engine Sportronic continuously variable transmission

