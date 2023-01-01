Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Altima

206,380 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Altima

2011 Nissan Altima

2.5 S~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Altima

2.5 S~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

  1. 9645508
  2. 9645508
  3. 9645508
  4. 9645508
  5. 9645508
  6. 9645508
  7. 9645508
  8. 9645508
  9. 9645508
  10. 9645508
  11. 9645508
  12. 9645508
  13. 9645508
  14. 9645508
  15. 9645508
  16. 9645508
  17. 9645508
  18. 9645508
  19. 9645508
  20. 9645508
  21. 9645508
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
206,380KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9645508
  • Stock #: 1340
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP1BC112171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 206,380 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Nissan Altima 2.5S Automatic:**Certified**3 Year Warranty**
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Push Start/Stop
* Heated seats
* Power seats
* Alloy Wheels
* Sunroof
* A/C
* AM/FM
* Cruise control
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
$+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

2011 Nissan Altima 2...
 206,380 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Ford Escape XLT...
 124,614 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2006 Pontiac Vibe ~C...
 125,134 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic

Email Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
Quick Links
Directions Inventory