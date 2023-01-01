2011 Nissan Frontier...

$17,005 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 8 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9539062

9539062 Stock #: NK4614A

NK4614A VIN: 1N6AD0FV7BC411518

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Night Armor

Interior Colour Steel

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4614A

Mileage 132,865 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Chrome Grille Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Double wishbone front suspension Front Independent Suspension Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Convenience Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door CHROME BUMPERS Automatic locking hubs Speed-proportional power steering Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 16.0" Tires: Width: 265 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,473 mm Overall height: 1,780 mm Rear Head Room: 983 mm Fuel Capacity: 80 L Fuel Consumption: City: 14.8 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,850 mm Front Head Room: 1,017 mm Front Leg Room: 1,076 mm Rear Leg Room: 854 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.4 L/100 km Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 5,574 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,638 kg Wheelbase: 3,554 mm Curb weight: 2,070 kg Halogen aero-composite headlights

