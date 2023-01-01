$17,005+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Frontier
SV
Location
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
132,865KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9539062
- Stock #: NK4614A
- VIN: 1N6AD0FV7BC411518
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Night Armor
- Interior Colour Steel
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Frontier is a good pick for a midsize pickup truck thanks to its brawny engine and good ride quality. This 2011 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Go down the path less traveled, on-road or off. Power through every job, big or small. Open up to more possibilities. Hitch up your weekend toys and go in this Nissan Frontier. It has toughness for the work site and rugged capability to take you off the map. With an efficient, mid-size body, this Frontier saves you money at the pump and space in your garage. Work hard and play hard with this Nissan Frontier. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 132,865 kms. It's night armor in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
CHROME BUMPERS
Automatic locking hubs
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,473 mm
Overall height: 1,780 mm
Rear Head Room: 983 mm
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.8 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,850 mm
Front Head Room: 1,017 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,076 mm
Rear Leg Room: 854 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.4 L/100 km
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 5,574 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,638 kg
Wheelbase: 3,554 mm
Curb weight: 2,070 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2