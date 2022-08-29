2011 Nissan Maxima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9048754

9048754 Stock #: B.458

B.458 VIN: 1N4AA5AP0BC817096

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 241,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

