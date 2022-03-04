Menu
2011 Nissan Rogue

199,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

SMP Auto Sales Inc

519-722-2430

2011 Nissan Rogue

2011 Nissan Rogue

S

2011 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

SMP Auto Sales Inc

61 Bridge St East, Kitchener, ON N2K 1J7

519-722-2430

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

199,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8501108
  • Stock #: B.370
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV0BW293579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SMP AUTO SALE.Located at 61 Bridge St. E Kitchener, ON - 7499.00 plus HST...It comes fully certified and etested with NO extra fees attached! and warranty can be extended to suit your needs! Call Kasbar today and book your test drive before this one is gone!* If You Want to see the carproof History Reports Visit smpauto website *** www.smpauto.ca*******We work hard to make you the best deal on the vehicle you have always wanted. After all, we know how we take care of you today determines your desire to do business with us in the future

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers

SMP Auto Sales Inc

SMP Auto Sales Inc

Primary

61 Bridge St East, Kitchener, ON N2K 1J7

519-722-2430

