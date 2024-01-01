Menu
2011 Subaru Impreza

150,000 KM

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Impreza

Wagon 5dr Auto 2.5i Premium w/Pwr MR Pkg & TomTom Nav

2011 Subaru Impreza

Wagon 5dr Auto 2.5i Premium w/Pwr MR Pkg & TomTom Nav

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,000KM
VIN JF1GH6B60BH821914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 821914
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Front stabilizer bar
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Electronic throttle control
Pwr rack-and-pinion steering
Symmetrical all-wheel drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers
Body color pwr mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Column
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Front passenger seatback pocket
Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Lockable glove compartment w/light
Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-down feature
Illuminated ignition switch ring
Front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat

Safety

3-point rear seatbelts
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Rear child safety locks
Front seat side impact airbags
3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts w/pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

Roof mounted antenna

Seating

60/40 split fold-down rear seatback

Additional Features

16 ALLOY WHEELS
ambient temp gauge
Average fuel economy gauge
Dome light w/off-delay feature
Dual cup holder in center console
Bottle holder in front/rear door storage pocket
Dual visor vanity mirrors w/sliding cover
Rear LATCH child safety seat anchors
Digital Trip Computer
Body color exterior door handles
Security system w/engine immobilizer
Subaru Advanced Frontal Airbag System -inc: driver & front passenger airbags
Roof carrier base
rear double wishbone
Tire pressure monitoring system TPMS
4-wheel anti-lock braking system ABS
Electronic brake-force distribution EBD
2.5L SOHC 16-valve 4-cyl boxer engine -inc: i-active valve lift system
4-speed electronic direct control automatic transmission
4-wheel independent suspension -inc: front strut-type w/lower L-arm
Vehicle Dynamics Control VDC -inc: traction control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2011 Subaru Impreza