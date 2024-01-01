$6,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Subaru Impreza
Wagon 5dr Auto 2.5i Premium w/Pwr MR Pkg & TomTom Nav
2011 Subaru Impreza
Wagon 5dr Auto 2.5i Premium w/Pwr MR Pkg & TomTom Nav
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,000KM
VIN JF1GH6B60BH821914
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 821914
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Front stabilizer bar
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Electronic throttle control
Pwr rack-and-pinion steering
Symmetrical all-wheel drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers
Body color pwr mirrors
Interior
Tilt Steering Column
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Front passenger seatback pocket
Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Lockable glove compartment w/light
Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-down feature
Illuminated ignition switch ring
Front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat
Safety
3-point rear seatbelts
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Rear child safety locks
Front seat side impact airbags
3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts w/pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
Roof mounted antenna
Seating
60/40 split fold-down rear seatback
Additional Features
16 ALLOY WHEELS
ambient temp gauge
Average fuel economy gauge
Dome light w/off-delay feature
Dual cup holder in center console
Bottle holder in front/rear door storage pocket
Dual visor vanity mirrors w/sliding cover
Rear LATCH child safety seat anchors
Digital Trip Computer
Body color exterior door handles
Security system w/engine immobilizer
Subaru Advanced Frontal Airbag System -inc: driver & front passenger airbags
Roof carrier base
rear double wishbone
Tire pressure monitoring system TPMS
4-wheel anti-lock braking system ABS
Electronic brake-force distribution EBD
2.5L SOHC 16-valve 4-cyl boxer engine -inc: i-active valve lift system
4-speed electronic direct control automatic transmission
4-wheel independent suspension -inc: front strut-type w/lower L-arm
Vehicle Dynamics Control VDC -inc: traction control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Beta Auto Sales
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Call Dealer
519-722-XXXX(click to show)
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
Beta Auto Sales
519-722-2382
2011 Subaru Impreza