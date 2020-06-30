2011 Toyota Camry

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control full size spare tire Front & rear cup holders Variable intermittent windshield wipers Front centre console box w/lid Carpeted floor mats Remote fuel lid release Fabric door trim w/map pockets Visor vanity mirrors Front seatback pockets Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Safety Brake Assist Driver Knee Airbag Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD) Anchor points for child restraint seats Child-protector rear door locks Front seat-mounted side airbags Front & rear side curtain airbags Driver & front passenger frontal airbags Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Comfort adjustable headrests Exterior P215/60R16 all-season tires Power Options Heated pwr mirrors Pwr windows w/auto up/down Seating Front reclining bucket seats -inc: cushion height adjust

Additional Features Stainless Steel exhaust system LED Taillights Locking glove box Rear window defroster w/timer Front & rear stabilizer bars Overhead sunglass storage Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i) Rack & pinion steering aux pwr outlet Front & rear splash guards 3-point seat belts in all positions Pwr-assisted ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes High solar energy-absorbing window glass Silver-accented interior trim Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters 4-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls Air conditioning -inc: cabin air filter & rear seat heater ducts 60/40 fold-down rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest Warnings -inc: low washer fluid, low fuel Interior lighting -inc: fadeout dome, courtesy, glove box, trunk Optitron electronic gauges -inc: tachometer, coolant & outside temp, dual trip odometers 6-speed automatic super electronically controlled (ECT) transmission -inc: OD & sequential shift mode Independent dual-link MacPherson rear suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs MacPherson front suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs 2.5L DOHC VVT-i SMPI 16-valve I4 engine

