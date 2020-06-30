Menu
2011 Toyota Camry

133,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2011 Toyota Camry

2011 Toyota Camry

LE

2011 Toyota Camry

LE

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

  • Listing ID: 5331566
  • Stock #: PC914
  • VIN: 4T1BF3EK6BU715052

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PC914
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS WHAT YOU BEEN LOOKING FOR RELIABLE SAFE ECONOMICAL MID SIZE TOYOTA THIS CAR IS RUST FREE AND DRIVES GREAT WITH LOW K FOR VERY REASONABLE PRICE COME FPR TEST DRIVE PLS SOLD CERTIFIED A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers. We strive to make buying or leasing your next vehicle a pleasant and rewarding experience. Just ask anyone that has done business with us.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
full size spare tire
Front & rear cup holders
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front centre console box w/lid
Carpeted floor mats
Remote fuel lid release
Fabric door trim w/map pockets
Visor vanity mirrors
Front seatback pockets
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child-protector rear door locks
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Driver & front passenger frontal airbags
Digital clock
adjustable headrests
P215/60R16 all-season tires
Heated pwr mirrors
Pwr windows w/auto up/down
Front reclining bucket seats -inc: cushion height adjust
Stainless Steel exhaust system
LED Taillights
Locking glove box
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Overhead sunglass storage
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Rack & pinion steering
aux pwr outlet
Front & rear splash guards
3-point seat belts in all positions
Pwr-assisted ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
High solar energy-absorbing window glass
Silver-accented interior trim
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
4-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls
Air conditioning -inc: cabin air filter & rear seat heater ducts
60/40 fold-down rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest
Warnings -inc: low washer fluid, low fuel
Interior lighting -inc: fadeout dome, courtesy, glove box, trunk
Optitron electronic gauges -inc: tachometer, coolant & outside temp, dual trip odometers
6-speed automatic super electronically controlled (ECT) transmission -inc: OD & sequential shift mode
Independent dual-link MacPherson rear suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs
MacPherson front suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs
2.5L DOHC VVT-i SMPI 16-valve I4 engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

