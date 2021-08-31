Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Corolla

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Corolla

2011 Toyota Corolla

CE,Auto,A/C,Key Less,Certified,Winter Tires,AUX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Corolla

CE,Auto,A/C,Key Less,Certified,Winter Tires,AUX

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8012679
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE7BC644676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Key Less, Aux Input, Certified, Winter Tires all around, Gas Saver, 2 Sets of Key, Perfect Driving Condition, no Rust, must See!!!

Click here to view CarFax:

((( CarFax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.

2011 Toyota Sienna S...
 126,000 MI
$17,999 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla ...
 106,000 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento 2.4...
 160,000 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

Quick Links
Directions Website