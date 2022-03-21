Menu
2011 Toyota Corolla

94,000 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2011 Toyota Corolla

2011 Toyota Corolla

CE,AUTO,A/C,LOW KM'S,CERTIFIED,CLEAN CAR-FAX,

2011 Toyota Corolla

CE,AUTO,A/C,LOW KM'S,CERTIFIED,CLEAN CAR-FAX,

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8876168
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE8BC577134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Key Less, 4 Doors,  4 Cylinders, Gas Saver, Supper Low Km's, No Accident, Certified, All Original, Non Smoker, 2 Set of Keys, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

Click here to view Car-Fax history report:

((( Car-Fax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

