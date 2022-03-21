$12,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770
2011 Toyota Corolla
CE,AUTO,A/C,LOW KM'S,CERTIFIED,CLEAN CAR-FAX,
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8876168
- VIN: 2T1BU4EE8BC577134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Key Less, 4 Doors, 4 Cylinders, Gas Saver, Supper Low Km's, No Accident, Certified, All Original, Non Smoker, 2 Set of Keys, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!
Click here to view Car-Fax history report:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.