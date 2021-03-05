Menu
2011 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

141,000 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2011 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

2011 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

LIMITED,AWD,NAVI,BLUETOOTH,BACKUP CAMERA,LEATHER,

2011 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

LIMITED,AWD,NAVI,BLUETOOTH,BACKUP CAMERA,LEATHER,

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6638744
  VIN: JTEDC3EH0B2001516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Loaded, AWD, Power Group, Key Less, Leather, Sun Roof, 7 Passenger, Hybrid, Alloys, Tinted, Roof Rack, Certified, Nav, Back Up Camers, Bluetooth, Spoiler, Rear A/C & Heater, Power Lift Gate, USB & AUX Port, Fog Lights, Clean Car Fax, 2 Set Of Keys, No accident, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Ontario Car, Perfect Driving condition, Must See!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

