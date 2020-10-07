Menu
2011 Toyota Matrix

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2011 Toyota Matrix

2011 Toyota Matrix

AUTO,A/C,CERTIFIED,NEW WINTER TIRES,NO ACCIDENT

2011 Toyota Matrix

AUTO,A/C,CERTIFIED,NEW WINTER TIRES,NO ACCIDENT

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6206127
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE1BC657729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Aux In Put, New Winter Tires, Certified, Cruise Control, Clean Car Fax, No Accident, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Bug Deflector, 2 Set of Keys, Perfect Driving Condition, All Original, Must See!!!

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

3 Months (5000 Km's, up to $3000 per claim) Power Train, A/C, Starter, Alternator, Water pump, etc. Warranty from Lubrico would be included.                             

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Winter Tires
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

