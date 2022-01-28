2011 Toyota Matrix

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8256642

8256642 VIN: 2T1KU4EE7BC647450

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Winter Tires Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers

