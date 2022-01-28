$9,999+ tax & licensing
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Expo Inc.
519-208-0770
2011 Toyota Matrix
Auto,A/C,Power,Key Less,Remote Starter,Certified
Location
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
132,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8256642
- VIN: 2T1KU4EE7BC647450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Low Km's, Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Remote Starter, New Winter Tires, Certified, Good Running Condition. Non-Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Must See!!!
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3