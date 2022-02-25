2011 Toyota Matrix

$9,005 + taxes & licensing 2 2 5 , 8 4 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8335530

8335530 Stock #: UK1916

UK1916 VIN: 2T1KU4EE0BC635608

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Ash

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK1916

Mileage 225,848 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tachometer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Convenience CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Intermittent front wipers External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Overall Width: 1,765 mm Front Head Room: 1,029 mm Rear Leg Room: 919 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,354 mm Front Hip Room: 1,328 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,110 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 999 mm Wheelbase: 2,600 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,360 mm Urethane shift knob trim Overall Length: 4,365 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Max cargo capacity: 1,398 L Gross vehicle weight: 1,751 kg Overall height: 1,550 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Fuel Consumption: City: 8.1 L/100 km Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,305 kg Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.