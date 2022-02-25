$9,005+ tax & licensing
$9,005
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Toyota Matrix
2011 Toyota Matrix
BASE
$9,005
+ taxes & licensing
225,848KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8335530
- Stock #: UK1916
- VIN: 2T1KU4EE0BC635608
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
The Toyota Matrix is one of the most exciting hatchbacks money can buy. This 2011 Toyota Matrix is for sale today.
Everyone seeking a driving experience that slips seamlessly from daily commute into nights in the city will find the style, comfort and performance they want and need in the Toyota Matrix. For 2011, Toyota enhances the compact crossover with even more driving fun, remarkable efficiency and built-in-Canada quality complete with Toyota's Star Safety System as standard plus its functional folding rear seats for even greater versatility.This wagon has 225,848 kms. It's classic silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Convenience Package.
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Intermittent front wipers
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Overall Width: 1,765 mm
Front Head Room: 1,029 mm
Rear Leg Room: 919 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,354 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,328 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,110 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 999 mm
Wheelbase: 2,600 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,360 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Length: 4,365 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Max cargo capacity: 1,398 L
Gross vehicle weight: 1,751 kg
Overall height: 1,550 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.1 L/100 km
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,305 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
