2011 Toyota Prius

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Included Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers Wheel Locks Keyless Start Knee Air Bag

