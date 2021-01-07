Menu
2011 Toyota Prius

69,000 MI

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2011 Toyota Prius

2011 Toyota Prius

HYBRID,BLUETOOTH,NAVI,CERTIFIED,BACKUP CAMERA

2011 Toyota Prius

HYBRID,BLUETOOTH,NAVI,CERTIFIED,BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,000MI
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6429943
  • VIN: JTDKN3DU8B0248959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,000 MI

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, GPS, Odometer in Miles 69000 = 110000 Km's, Certified, New Brakes all around, Fresh Oil change, 2 Set of Keys, None Smoker, No Rust, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!! 

here is the car fax Link:

https://vhr-legacy.carfax.ca/en/?id=TPjrD/VinbvuZZ4obV3Aa62giKO6zbNB

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

3 Months (5000 Km's,up to $3000 per claim) Power Train, A/C, Starter, Alternator, Water pump, etc. Warranty from Lubrico would be included.                             

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

