<p>This is just what you are looking for a nice 2011 Toyota Rav 4, 2WD Auto Transmission Finished in grey with matching interior.Pretty well</p><p>Loaded with most features.Looks & Drives good, This is one of the most popular vehicles around, Toyota Reliability Along with Low! Low! Prices!</p><p>Make this a very desirable unit, We priced this to move fast at only $13995.00 Cert & Serviced Just Text,Call Or Email TONY </p><p>Tribrook Auto Sales 519-731-2186 or email (tonymc@tribrookautosales.ca)<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1700342742034_16784313540578233 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2011 Toyota RAV4

151,051 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota RAV4

2WD 4dr I4 Base

2011 Toyota RAV4

2WD 4dr I4 Base

Tribrook Auto Sales

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

519-749-8888

151,051KM
Used
VIN 2T3ZF4DV3BW064650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,051 KM

Vehicle Description

This is just what you are looking for a nice 2011 Toyota Rav 4, 2WD Auto Transmission Finished in grey with matching interior.Pretty well

Loaded with most features.Looks & Drives good, This is one of the most popular vehicles around, Toyota Reliability Along with Low! Low! Prices!

Make this a very desirable unit, We priced this to move fast at only $13995.00 Cert & Serviced Just Text,Call Or Email TONY

Tribrook Auto Sales 519-731-2186 or email (tonymc@tribrookautosales.ca)

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
CARGO LAMP
Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Retained accessory pwr
Overhead sunglass storage
Map lamps
Front centre console box
Coat hooks
Illuminated ignition key bezel
Outside temp gauge
under-floor storage compartment
Dual Vanity Mirrors
12V aux pwr outlet
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
Upper & lower glove boxes
Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats
Front seat-back pockets
Dark silver brushed metallic trim
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Electric pwr steering
Transmission oil cooler
HD battery
Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
P215/70R16 all-season tires
Front & rear splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Full-size spare tire w/steel wheel
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
High solar energy absorbing glass
Colour-keyed moulded spare tire cover
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn signals

Safety

driver & front passenger seat belts
Rear door child safety locks
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Front seat mounted side airbags
Front & rear roll-sensing side-curtain airbags
Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Anchor points for child seats

Additional Features

coolant temp
door ajar
dual trip odometers
starter
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist
rear seat remote release
transmission fluid temp
alternator & heater
Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid
fuel economy meter
Cargo area -inc: tie-down rings
Instrumentation -inc: Optitron gauges
Air conditioning -inc: dust & pollen deodourising air filter

