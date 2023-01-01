$13,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota RAV4
2WD 4dr I4 Base
Location
Tribrook Auto Sales
1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4
519-749-8888
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,051 KM
Vehicle Description
This is just what you are looking for a nice 2011 Toyota Rav 4, 2WD Auto Transmission Finished in grey with matching interior.Pretty well
Loaded with most features.Looks & Drives good, This is one of the most popular vehicles around, Toyota Reliability Along with Low! Low! Prices!
Make this a very desirable unit, We priced this to move fast at only $13995.00 Cert & Serviced Just Text,Call Or Email TONY
Tribrook Auto Sales 519-731-2186 or email (tonymc@tribrookautosales.ca)
Tribrook Auto Sales
