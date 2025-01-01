Menu
4D Sport Utility 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC 24V, 4WD, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry.

2011 Toyota RAV4

286,805 KM

12154830

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Used
286,805KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DK4DV7BW052913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 286,805 KM

Vehicle Description

4D Sport Utility 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC 24V, 4WD, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2011 Toyota RAV4