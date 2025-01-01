$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED V6
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
548-490-3809
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 286,805 KM
Vehicle Description
4D Sport Utility 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC 24V, 4WD, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry.
Vehicle Features
548-490-3809