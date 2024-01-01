2011 Toyota Sienna

Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- 7 pass seating

Very rare and desirable Toyota Sienna XLE has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This spacious minivan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! well cared for by its only owner! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Dont miss this one!

Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, parking sensors, leather interior, heated seats, sunroof, 7 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), power sliding doors, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, fog lights, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,578KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4062
  • Mileage 147,578 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- 7 pass seating

Very rare and desirable Toyota Sienna XLE has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This spacious minivan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! well cared for by it's only owner! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!


Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, parking sensors, leather interior, heated seats, sunroof, 7 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), power sliding doors, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, fog lights, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Additional Features

Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
2011 Toyota Sienna