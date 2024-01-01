$19,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Toyota Sienna
XLE 7-Pass V6 - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! PWR DOORS! SUNROOF!
2011 Toyota Sienna
XLE 7-Pass V6 - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! PWR DOORS! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,578KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4062
- Mileage 147,578 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- 7 pass seating
Very rare and desirable Toyota Sienna XLE has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This spacious minivan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! well cared for by it's only owner! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, parking sensors, leather interior, heated seats, sunroof, 7 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), power sliding doors, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, fog lights, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Accident free
- Single owner
- 7 pass seating
Very rare and desirable Toyota Sienna XLE has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This spacious minivan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! well cared for by it's only owner! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, parking sensors, leather interior, heated seats, sunroof, 7 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), power sliding doors, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, fog lights, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
$19,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Additional Features
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2017 Toyota Camry LE - BACK-UP CAM! BLUETOOTH! HTD SEATS! 86,851 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Pass V6 - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! PWR DOORS! SUNROOF! 147,578 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
2013 Lexus ES 350 Sedan - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! 142,106 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2011 Toyota Sienna