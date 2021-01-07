+ taxes & licensing
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
RH auto sales and services
226-240-7618 or cell 519-731-3041 ........
.don't miss this beautiful VAN
ONE OWNER0............................
2011 Toyota Sienna, 6 cyl, Automatic, 7 passenger, it has 172694 KM, FWD, drive like new, mint condition, no rust, very clean inside and out side, no accident, all power options work, ac, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, power steering, alloy wheels, and more,,,,,,,,,,,,, certified and 3 months or 3000 km warranty first star power train that cover up to $1000 per claim Please call for test drive appointment asking $ 10499plus tax and license fee .
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2