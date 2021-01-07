Menu
2011 Toyota Sienna

172,694 KM

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

2011 Toyota Sienna

2011 Toyota Sienna

2011 Toyota Sienna

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

172,694KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6440050
  • Stock #: 335
  • VIN: 5TDZK3DC5BS025709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
Vehicle Description

RH auto sales and services 

 

1408 Victoria at n unit 14 Kitchener, on, n2b 3e2 

 

226-240-7618 or cell 519-731-3041 ........

 

.don't miss this beautiful VAN 

 

ONE OWNER0............................

 

2011 Toyota Sienna, 6 cyl, Automatic, 7 passenger, it has 172694 KM, FWD, drive like new, mint condition, no rust, very clean inside and out side, no accident, all power options work, ac, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, power steering, alloy wheels, and more,,,,,,,,,,,,, certified and 3 months or 3000 km warranty first star power train that cover up to $1000 per claim Please call for test drive appointment asking $ 10499plus tax and license fee .

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

