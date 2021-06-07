Menu
2011 Toyota Sienna

90,266 KM

Details Description Features

$16,488

+ tax & licensing
$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

LE AWD 7-Pass V6 - BACK-UP CAM! POWER SLIDING DOORS! LOW KM!

LE AWD 7-Pass V6 - BACK-UP CAM! POWER SLIDING DOORS! LOW KM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

90,266KM
Used
  • Stock #: 2771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2771
  • Mileage 90,266 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:

- Accident free


- Rare AWD model


Very rare and desirable Toyota Sienna LE AWD has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 90km! This spacious minivan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!


Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, 7 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), cloth interior, alloys, power sliding doors, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, and more!



Certified!


Carfax Available


Extended Warranty Available!


ONLY $16,488 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sliding Doors
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
7 PASSENGER
AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

