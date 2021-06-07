2011 Toyota Sienna

+ taxes & licensing
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Rare AWD model
Very rare and desirable Toyota Sienna LE AWD has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with only 90km! This spacious minivan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, 7 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), cloth interior, alloys, power sliding doors, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $16,488 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
