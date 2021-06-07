Menu
2011 Toyota Sienna

224,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2011 Toyota Sienna

2011 Toyota Sienna

SE,8 PASSENGERS,BLUETOOTH,SUNROOF,CERTIFIED,FOGS

2011 Toyota Sienna

SE,8 PASSENGERS,BLUETOOTH,SUNROOF,CERTIFIED,FOGS

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

224,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7316222
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DC1BS103393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 224,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Sliding Doors, Bluetooth, 8 Passengers, Leather, Back up Camera, Sunroof, Alloys, Tinted, Certified, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Good driving Van, Local Car, No Rust, None Smoker, No Pets, Ontario Car, Must See!!!

here is a link for Car Fax history report:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=saQEMkUutBmRDV2/TeutxbE+I9kHqh2V

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

