2011 Toyota Sienna

126,000 MI

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2011 Toyota Sienna

2011 Toyota Sienna

SE,8 Passengers,Certified,Sunroof,Bluetooth,DVD

2011 Toyota Sienna

SE,8 Passengers,Certified,Sunroof,Bluetooth,DVD

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

126,000MI
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8012481
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DC3BS093448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 126,000 MI

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, 8 Passengers, Power Group, Leather loaded, Key Less, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Clean CarFax, Certified, Sun Roof, Alloys, Fog Lights, Bug Deflectors, DVD Players, Spoiler, Roof Rack, Trailer Hitch, Tinted, Non-Smoker, No Pets, Odometer in Miles: 126000 Miles = 203000 Km's, Good Running condition, Must See!!!

Click here to view CarFax:

((Car Fax)))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

