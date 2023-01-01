2011 Toyota Venza

$9,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10334127

10334127 Stock #: PC1467

PC1467 VIN: 4T3BK3BB4BU050076

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # PC1467

Mileage 242,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.